Rubique - Illustrations

Rubique Homepage illustration for Personal Loan. Fintech company, Rubique is the leading online financial matchmaking platform in India.
Built on proprietary AI-based recommendation and fulfillment engine, Rubique’s marketplace platform has been integrated with financial institutions’ systems for real-time processing & provide online approval to the customer.
Rubique has raised funding from Emery Capital (Russia), Recruit Group (Japan), Kalaari Capital (India) with participation from YourNest Angel Fund and Globvestor
