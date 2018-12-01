Rubique - Illustrations

Rubique Homepage illustration for Personal Loan. Fintech company, Rubique is the leading online financial matchmaking platform in India.

Built on proprietary AI-based recommendation and fulfillment engine, Rubique’s marketplace platform has been integrated with financial institutions’ systems for real-time processing & provide online approval to the customer.

Rubique has raised funding from Emery Capital (Russia), Recruit Group (Japan), Kalaari Capital (India) with participation from YourNest Angel Fund and Globvestor

