ProCreator

Rubique - Illustrations

ProCreator
ProCreator
Hire Us
  • Save
Rubique - Illustrations procreator dreams documents character design finance sketch logo ux flat type web animation typography ui graphic design design illustration personal loan travel education
Rubique - Illustrations procreator dreams documents character design finance sketch logo ux flat type web animation typography ui graphic design design illustration personal loan travel education
Download color palette
  1. rbq_enum10.png
  2. rbq_enum10.png

Rubique Homepage illustration for Personal Loan. Fintech company, Rubique is the leading online financial matchmaking platform in India.

Built on proprietary AI-based recommendation and fulfillment engine, Rubique’s marketplace platform has been integrated with financial institutions’ systems for real-time processing & provide online approval to the customer.

Rubique has raised funding from Emery Capital (Russia), Recruit Group (Japan), Kalaari Capital (India) with participation from YourNest Angel Fund and Globvestor
---------------------------------------------
Liked our work, connect with us on:
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance

ProCreator
ProCreator
Award winning UX Design Agency
Hire Us

More by ProCreator

View profile
    • Like