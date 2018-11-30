Good for Sale
Winter Town

Winter Town after effects flat gif ice igloo winter olympics illustration town graphic design ice skating door design snowman character winter animation 2d

Winter Town POSTER

Download color palette

Winter Town POSTER

Who's ready for winter? This one's inspired by the autumn animation/illustration from a while back. I tried a handful of new methods in the beginning, which were more or less helpful. However, it got tough towards the later stages. I got myself stuck in a procrastination-perfectionism loop, but with some feedback and effort, I managed to break the loop and get the job done...

Luke Roberts TV:
Website | Twitter | Tumblr | Youtube

Scene1 still 2x
Autumn House
