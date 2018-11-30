Heed: Euroleague Alley Oop Gif

Heed is an app created for the Euroleague Basketball Sports Fans. The app allows users to go on and watch real-time moments from basketball games. Our ask was to produce animated templates for these highlighted moments to ignite excitement and give users quick overview moments from games. Our theme became a cross between "Tron and Space Jam" to create a unique and out of this world visual experience. Check out more on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/72813631/Heed-Euroleague