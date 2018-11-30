BobbiJo McCauley

Heed: Euroleague Alley Oop Gif

BobbiJo McCauley
BobbiJo McCauley
Hire Me
  • Save
Heed: Euroleague Alley Oop Gif freelancer after affects illustration animation graphics freelance designer freelance art direction art director design motion graphics graphicdesign motion art motiondesign motion
Download color palette

Heed is an app created for the Euroleague Basketball Sports Fans. The app allows users to go on and watch real-time moments from basketball games. Our ask was to produce animated templates for these highlighted moments to ignite excitement and give users quick overview moments from games. Our theme became a cross between "Tron and Space Jam" to create a unique and out of this world visual experience. Check out more on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/72813631/Heed-Euroleague

BobbiJo McCauley
BobbiJo McCauley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by BobbiJo McCauley

View profile
    • Like