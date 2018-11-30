Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Page Layout Concepts
These are three implementations of the brand style of London South Bank Uni. Of how to use it on there handbook.
I tried different layouts and color combinations so they could pick elements from all the concepts.
This just shows the Contents and Introduction pages, in total I made 5 pages per style.
Follow me to see the finished product pop up!
Read about the design process.
Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.
My Portfolio | Behance