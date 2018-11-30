Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mathijs Boogaert

Layout Concepts

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert
  • Save
Layout Concepts template proposals magazine introduction contents brand style options mockup open book concepts layout page
Download color palette

Page Layout Concepts

These are three implementations of the brand style of London South Bank Uni. Of how to use it on there handbook.
I tried different layouts and color combinations so they could pick elements from all the concepts.
This just shows the Contents and Introduction pages, in total I made 5 pages per style.
Follow me to see the finished product pop up!

Read about the design process.

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert

More by Mathijs Boogaert

View profile
    • Like