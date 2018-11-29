Aleksandar Savic

Taxi

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Taxi new york driver city iconic retro movie design line dots outline icon yellow wheels taxi ny illustration cab checker car taxi driver
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Taxi Driver.
Expect more soon! :)

V8 interceptor
Rebound of
V8 Interceptor
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like