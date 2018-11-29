Internetcom - web landing page design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Greetings from mantis !!
We are working on the Internet comparing website. This is the first version of the design. This design client liked it and we did another 2 version, which we will upload very soon. Your feedback and appreciation always welcome :)
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
For more updates
Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
For crafting your ideas.
Shoot us mail
chillingmantis@gmail.com