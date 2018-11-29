Coming up with graphics for a possible winter internship

While nothing is set in stone, we're looking to increase the amount of work we take on this next year and will be looking for some help.

As of right now, we've been partnering up with freelancers, but what I'm trying to do personally is make room for interns. I have a lot to do in order to get ready for this, so I'm curious what kinds of things y'all would be looking for in an internship for design.

Projects will range from UI/UX deliverables and Brand identity / print collateral engagements. Looking for interest in working on both.