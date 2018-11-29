Masha Kvitt
Investment firm website

Investment firm website architechture interface grid concept banner web site figma minimal busines news first screen investment ux design web ui site
This is my very first and the most likable variant of a new website project. It's more light coloured now and maybe soon I'll share it :)

