DailyUI :: 012

Hint: Design an e-commerce shop. Is it simple for a local business or a large online retailer? Is it for clothing, shoes, handmade soap, or something else?

Process: I have a bit of a history in ecommerce, I spent some time at Hallmark working on their ecommerce site. I really enjoyed my time there and I've always really enjoyed this type of work. I've started to really like this company's clothes and thought I'd imagine what it could look like if the sales got embedded through a blog post. I posted this last night, but became aware that I said shit instead of shirt, so I'm uploading again now. That could be because I did this pretty late last night, but it still counts!