Nineteen Shapes

Nineteen Shapes processing
A slightly different approach to “painting” the same nineteen shapes. Letting it go in one place at a time can produce some new diverse units. Same colors, as this was from the same batch of experiments.

01
Rebound of
Nineteen Shapes
Posted on May 15, 2012
