Overtime with Katie Dill

Lyft's VP of Design, Katie Dill, joins us on Overtime to talk about her path as a designer, why she loves being a design manager and learning to speak a new language when it comes to recognizing designers on your team.

We also chat about @Lyft's vision for the future, redesigning Lyft's passenger app, using storyboards as a design tool, and of course the pink mustache.

