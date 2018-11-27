Dribbble

Overtime with Katie Dill

Overtime with Katie Dill lyft design manager design overtime dribbble
Lyft's VP of Design, Katie Dill, joins us on Overtime to talk about her path as a designer, why she loves being a design manager and learning to speak a new language when it comes to recognizing designers on your team.

We also chat about @Lyft's vision for the future, redesigning Lyft's passenger app, using storyboards as a design tool, and of course the pink mustache.

This episode is brought to you by Wix.

Posted on Nov 27, 2018
