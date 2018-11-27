Overtime with Katie Dill

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Lyft's VP of Design, Katie Dill, joins us on Overtime to talk about her path as a designer, why she loves being a design manager and learning to speak a new language when it comes to recognizing designers on your team.
We also chat about @Lyft's vision for the future, redesigning Lyft's passenger app, using storyboards as a design tool, and of course the pink mustache.
This episode is brought to you by Wix.