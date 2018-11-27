Inoel Rivera

Fire Petal Logos Outlines

Fire Petal Logos Outlines
Posted as a rebound, these outlined conceptual emblem logos are inspired by visual performers who's talent involves fire, flames and torches. The set takes form from an original and abstract set of three simple drop-like shapes (seen on the top left).
Twisted, contorted, rotated and duplicated, these basic shapes create a series of unique and mesmerizing fire petal emblem logos.

