Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh VandenAvond

Unused Camping Concepts

Josh VandenAvond
Josh VandenAvond
Hire Me
  • Save
Unused Camping Concepts california branding illustration icon logo
Download color palette

Too many times design doesn't make the final cut, but even before that it doesn't make the presentation, but even before that there are a lot of pieces that don't make it off the illustrator artboard. The concept didn't work or the style was off, but either way they still have some beauty to them. Just thought I'd throw a couple of them out there because they deserve to see some light in some way.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2018
Josh VandenAvond
Josh VandenAvond
Schnauzer dad trying to make nice things
Hire Me

More by Josh VandenAvond

View profile
    • Like