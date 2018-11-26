Octavio Vercetti

Drib Too Hard (Official Graphics)

Octavio Vercetti
Octavio Vercetti
  • Save
Drib Too Hard (Official Graphics) web ux design apparel design ux design hero banner hero product card
Download color palette

I'm honoured to join Dribbble 🏀

This is just some variation of a work I'm doing for a new streetwear brand.

Thanks @Walid Beno for the invitation !

View all tags
Posted on Nov 26, 2018
Octavio Vercetti
Octavio Vercetti

More by Octavio Vercetti

View profile
    • Like