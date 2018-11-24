Dmitriy Prokushev

Material App Logo

Dmitriy Prokushev
Dmitriy Prokushev
  • Save
Material App Logo android ios app concept icon app logo design ui mobile design clean app web flat vector minimal illustration icons icon flat icons logotype logo
Download color palette
Dmitriy Prokushev
Dmitriy Prokushev

More by Dmitriy Prokushev

View profile
    • Like