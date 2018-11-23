Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ketan Mistry

Product Card Exploration

Product Card Exploration
Some product card explorations I did recently for an ecommerce client's website. The aim was to display additional product information without making them look too complicated.

Posted on Nov 23, 2018
