One Logo Design

One Logo Design contrast design studio wordmark logo design identity one branding vector logo graphic design design
No such thing as too many logos so here's another one. It's a sign designed for a brand of exclusive clothes aimed at teens and young adults. Nobody will have the same outfit, you are the one – that's the idea to transfer. To read more about logo design and branding, welcome to check Tubik Blog. Catch the vibe!

