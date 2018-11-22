One Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
No such thing as too many logos so here's another one. It's a sign designed for a brand of exclusive clothes aimed at teens and young adults. Nobody will have the same outfit, you are the one – that's the idea to transfer. To read more about logo design and branding, welcome to check Tubik Blog. Catch the vibe!
