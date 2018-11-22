Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Game character - Idle position

Game character - Idle position vector illustration 2d illustration the office rigging dragon bones illistration vector game animation game art animation animation 2d charachter design motion
Character I illustrated and animated using dragon bones for a personal project.

Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/72703815/Hurry-Up-Game-art-UI-and-motion

UI Designer/2D Artist based in Munich, Germany. ✏️
