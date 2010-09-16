Andrew Harrison

Union

Union student union events
First draft of the new website for a student union organisation. They're a national organisation with a presence on every major campus in Australia.

The homepage will feature a "Local" section where users can select their state and campus, and be shown campus, state and national events and news that's relevant to them.

(typography hasn't been played with yet, it's set to Photoshop's defaults and I'll probably just massage it at development time)

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
