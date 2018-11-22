Make the world a cheerier place ✨

Hello, Dribbble!

We've developed completely new web-design and logo for the Ukraine Charitable Foundation. The main aim was to show that you do not need to be rich to participate in charity. Any help is accepted, from professional advice to adoption. This idea was laid in the structure of the site. Web-design is specially drawn slovenly to be closer to the children. We also decided to focus on love and warmth, not on diseases, poverty and pain.

Follow us for more resources like this:

Studio | Instagram | YouTube

The whole projest: Behance