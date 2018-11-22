Make the world a cheerier place ✨

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbble!
We've developed completely new web-design and logo for the Ukraine Charitable Foundation. The main aim was to show that you do not need to be rich to participate in charity. Any help is accepted, from professional advice to adoption. This idea was laid in the structure of the site. Web-design is specially drawn slovenly to be closer to the children. We also decided to focus on love and warmth, not on diseases, poverty and pain.
Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Instagram | YouTube
The whole projest: Behance