Skinned Youtube Player

The youtube player is ugly -- So I decided that I no longer wanted to see the poo poo player on our site. I took advantage of the Youtube Player API's and a mind-blowingly awesome jQuery plugin by Trevor Davis and created this.

The player is 100% functional and works by replacing a conventional embed code or Youtube link with my custom player using jQuery. Its a lot faster that the usual player, and skimming through the video is almost instantaneous, thanks to pure CSS3 and Javascript controls -- even though the video isn't HTML5. Major cred goes to Trevor for creating the plugin.

Any suggestions, questions, hugs? -- Cookies will be rewarded.

Update: The video player is now live! - http://t3ch.at/9AA6Si