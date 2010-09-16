Skinned Youtube Player

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The youtube player is ugly -- So I decided that I no longer wanted to see the poo poo player on our site. I took advantage of the Youtube Player API's and a mind-blowingly awesome jQuery plugin by Trevor Davis and created this.
The player is 100% functional and works by replacing a conventional embed code or Youtube link with my custom player using jQuery. Its a lot faster that the usual player, and skimming through the video is almost instantaneous, thanks to pure CSS3 and Javascript controls -- even though the video isn't HTML5. Major cred goes to Trevor for creating the plugin.
Any suggestions, questions, hugs? -- Cookies will be rewarded.
Update: The video player is now live! - http://t3ch.at/9AA6Si