Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shourav 🔥

Room finding app landing page

Shourav 🔥
Shourav 🔥
Hire Me
  • Save
Room finding app landing page website flat web branding airbnb zumper colorful typography minimal admin panel web design creative design ui ios landing page dashboard android illustration ux mobile app
Room finding app landing page website flat web branding airbnb zumper colorful typography minimal admin panel web design creative design ui ios landing page dashboard android illustration ux mobile app
Download color palette
  1. thumbnail.png
  2. home_finding_landing_page.png

Working on a Home booking web landing page that allows users to book a new home either locally or internationally. Airbnb and Zumper inspired me how they keep rolling their business and design.hope you'll like it :)

========================================

💼Have any project?

📬Mail : contact.shouravchy@gmail.com
📞Skype : shourav.chowdhury1

========================================

🔔 For more updates :
Behance Instagram

Shourav 🔥
Shourav 🔥
Design impactful Products for startups & SME 👉
Hire Me

More by Shourav 🔥

View profile
    • Like