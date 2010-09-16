Social Icons v1.6

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A timely update to my social media icon set, that adds eight new icons: BBC iD, Formspring, Github, Lanyrd, Meetup, Plancast, Retweeting and Spotify.
I've also updated the icons for Twitter (electric blue in place of the older teal colour), Get Satisfaction, iTunes and Digg (with the subtlest shift in hue you can imagine!)
Meanwhile, icons for Just Giving, Ning, OPML and Virb have been removed from the set.