Music Recording

Lofic is a Collaborative Music Studio in Your Pocket.
Connect with musicians around the world and record awesome music together. Do you think music has limits? Think again! Lofic brings a new experience of creating music with your phone, record, collaborate and share your music with the world with just a tap of a finger. It is your Virtual Music Studio in your pocket.
With Lofic you can: Record in private mode, Share your song on social network, Invite musicians to play with you P. Explore, musicians, songs and more...
Available at Google and App Store
https://lofic.net/