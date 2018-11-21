Music Recording

Lofic is a Collaborative Music Studio in Your Pocket.

Connect with musicians around the world and record awesome music together. Do you think music has limits? Think again! Lofic brings a new experience of creating music with your phone, record, collaborate and share your music with the world with just a tap of a finger. It is your Virtual Music Studio in your pocket.

With Lofic you can: Record in private mode, Share your song on social network, Invite musicians to play with you P. Explore, musicians, songs and more...

Available at Google and App Store

https://lofic.net/