Cultivate Logo

Cultivate is a place for creative people primarily "post-college and pre-real world" artists and designers to live, exhibit, and work.

The thinking behind the logo is that it uses the same shapes and colors but the arrangement always changes. Representing the different people, ideas, and processes coming together in different ways.

The mark can be expanded for t-shirt designs and used as patterns for posters. Still working on colors and textures!

Thoughts on the concept?

[Project for Design Systems class]