Aleks James

Liverpool Royal Liver Building

Liverpool Royal Liver Building
This is an illustration I created of the Liver Building in Liverpool.
It was the tallest building in Europe from 1911 to 1932 and the tallest in Britain until 1960, at 322 feet tall. (98 metres)
The clock faces are 25 feet (7.6 metres) in diameter, bigger than Big Ben in London.

Posted on Nov 21, 2018
