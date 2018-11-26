Files & Shared screens — Shary app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Main sections are Files and Shared. In Files user can upload, store, download, and share files. For comfortable and clear for understanding navigation I created separated Shared section. There user can easily navigate through shared folders.