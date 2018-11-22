Andrew Tanchuk

Documents Icons set — Shary app

Andrew Tanchuk
Andrew Tanchuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Documents Icons set — Shary app icons design shared power point word excel custom thumbnails thumbnail docs documents icons set icons free freebie mobile ios app
Download color palette

One of the main phases of Shary app designing was Documents icons creating. They have to be understandable and easy to recognize. I showed the most used types of documents such as Google Word, Excel, Power Point, Image, and default style for other types.

Shary 2
Rebound of
Tap Bar icons — Shary app
By Andrew Tanchuk
Andrew Tanchuk
Andrew Tanchuk
Design with attention to details
Hire Me

More by Andrew Tanchuk

View profile
    • Like