Aleksandar Savic

Black Beauty

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Black Beauty power weapon gun design dots line icon branding tvshow movie retro comic super car night hero superheroes car green hornet black beauty
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Green Hornet.
Expect more soon! :)

British leyland
Rebound of
British Leyland
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like