I have just finished a template that I would like to share with those who may be interested in using it. I don't expect many Dribbblers to need a free template. Who knows though it's not specifically for Dribbblers. Anyway to the point I've done this purely as some fun and designing for a different perspective.

I've gone for a pretty lightweight template (only 5 images used for the layout itself, main bg, content bg, an arrow sprite and 2 dividers). It's all done with CSS the rest. It's coded in HTML5, I've added ARIA roles and tried to be semantic as possible. I've used the nivo slider (so I don't take credit for that). I've added a bit of an IE fallback with selectivizr. A few other minor things as well, a couple of page templates and the PSD (it may be of use).

That's about it really there's a read me file anyway for a little more information. I hope it's of use to some out there!