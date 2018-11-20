Aleksandar Savic

British Leyland

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
British Leyland movie cute fun retro legend car british leyland car outline line dots uk sticker mule sticker rebound mr bean mini illustration england austin mini austin
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of Mr.Bean.
Expect more soon! :)

Hawkins power and light van
Rebound of
Hawkins Power and Light Van
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like