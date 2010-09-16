Sign Me Up

Hey thanks. I see what you mean about the button during interaction. I wanted to show some possible suggestions and I realized what the issue is...or at least how to explain it in technical terms. The lip has the same or very similar saturation to the shadow of the button and I think this is why there is a conflict for me. I put up a few suggested changes you could look at, I like 3 & 4 the best. Let me know what you think.

Anyways, just a suggestion and I hope it helps. Memolane certainly seems to offer a unique service - I am glad I give off the look of social presence :P Thanks & good luck!