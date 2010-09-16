Dave Simon

Re-happied

Dave Simon
Dave Simon
Hire Me
  • Save
Re-happied happy webbie fake avatar
Download color palette

Updating my fake Happy Webbie* to reflect the fact I no longer have a goatee and my hair is grown out (and has gray in it.)

*Obviously not a real Happy Webbie but inspired by the nGen Works team.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
Dave Simon
Dave Simon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dave Simon

View profile
    • Like