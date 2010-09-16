Ismael Burciaga

I Need To Work On My Photoshop Skills

Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Hire Me
  • Save
I Need To Work On My Photoshop Skills stupid dumb
Download color palette

Maybe I need to do this is Fireworks because it looks like my Photoshop skills need some improvements :)

The Big Picture :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
Ismael Burciaga
Ismael Burciaga
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ismael Burciaga

View profile
    • Like