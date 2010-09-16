Philip Renich

Your mom

Philip Renich
Philip Renich
  • Save
Your mom mom birthday blue aoraki perpetua eras new zealand your mom
Download color palette

Working on a birthday card for my mother's 60th birthday.

(The background is a PS watercolor-filtered photo of Mt. Cook from Lake Tekapo --edit, sorry, it's Lake Pukaki)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2010
Philip Renich
Philip Renich

More by Philip Renich

View profile
    • Like