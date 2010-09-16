Manufactura Independente

Batch Commander

Batch Commander icon vector inkscape svg
Icon for Batch Commander, a gui for styling elements in TeX documents.
My first software icon drawn with Inkscape. A nice robot doing all the hard work for you...

Posted on Sep 16, 2010
