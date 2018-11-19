Siggi Baldursson

Logo Design | Old Audi Parts

Logo Design | Old Audi Parts
Work from 2017.
Old Audi parts is a German company that specializes in buying and selling parts for old Audi cars, including collectables. They needed a logo that is true to their craft. They wanted a clean and professional logo, but to also show a little grit.

The client received the logo in various formats for social media along with a business card.

