HaMoreh Texture

I don't really use a ton of dirty textures in my work, but this NPO's brand is built off of it. So, I worked it into the navigation, imagery, etc. Still a work in progress...

The one thing I can't figure out is how to establish a special link for "get involved" and have an a:active state that doesn't look the same. This is the one area where having texture like this can cause some serious limitations.

Posted on May 11, 2012
