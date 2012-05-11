HaMoreh Texture

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I don't really use a ton of dirty textures in my work, but this NPO's brand is built off of it. So, I worked it into the navigation, imagery, etc. Still a work in progress...
The one thing I can't figure out is how to establish a special link for "get involved" and have an a:active state that doesn't look the same. This is the one area where having texture like this can cause some serious limitations.