Mark Taylor

Smile Orange Event Flyer and CD Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Smile Orange Event Flyer and CD Template beach festival beach party best flyer design bright caribbean creative designs dance design flyers fall festival flyer artwork flyer designs flyer psd flyer template flyer templates holiday jamaican loswl orange smile palm trees party party flyer design reggae smile orange spring summer summer flyer sunset flyer typographic flyer typography flyers
Download color palette

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Smile Orange Caribbean Beach Festival Flyer is great for any event, especially for the Spring and Summer seasons. All elements shown are included in the PSD except for the models. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. 12 beautiful One-Click color options are included; you can even mix colors to get some surprising results! All layers are arranged, color coded and simple to edit.

See Full Preview and Download it on Graphicriver.

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like