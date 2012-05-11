Derek Hart

New Website

So today I finally launched my own website, something that I thought might drag on forever. This was my first time working on a site by myself and have to say I am pretty happy with how it turned out.

If any of you want to check it out it's www.imderekhart.com. I would love any feedback, as always!

Posted on May 11, 2012
