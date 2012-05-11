Grey Jacobson

V + I + S + H + T + È + N

V + I + S + H + T + È + N design logogram logo monospace letters type typography construction nautical music band
Image for a band. It is an amalgamation of the letters in their name. It's meant to subtly recall both nautical and architectural/construction themes. Intended for use with album art, posters/flyers, and on t-shirts.

