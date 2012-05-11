Tristan Geisbichler

Swipe ² Like

Tristan Geisbichler
Tristan Geisbichler
  • Save
Swipe ² Like social facebook blue swipe like phone mobile ui ux
Download color palette

playing with a mobile (swipe) btn for a better social media integration into websites.

:) swipe and get a like

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Tristan Geisbichler
Tristan Geisbichler

More by Tristan Geisbichler

View profile
    • Like