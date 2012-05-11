P. Von Haggen.

Owl.

P. Von Haggen.
P. Von Haggen.
  • Save
Owl. owl illustration wings skull providence eye tattoo vector all seeing
Download color palette

Almost the full shot for the Owl piece..a little bit bluish too.
that empty spot between the owl and the skull jaw its a little bit strange, I know... but I still can't figured out how fill that void..

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
P. Von Haggen.
P. Von Haggen.

More by P. Von Haggen.

View profile
    • Like