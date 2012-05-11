P. Von Haggen.

Old Mickey.

Old Mickey. illustration mickey old vector bones cigar
An old illustration, one of the many mickeys I drew, all of them twisted as this one... yeah, I might have to see a doctor about that.

Posted on May 11, 2012
