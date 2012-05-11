Kyle Anthony Miller

Lancaster Brewing Co. Shirt

Lancaster Brewing Co. Shirt lancaster beer tshirt apparel
Finally got some shirts back that i did up for Lancaster Brewing Co. Here is one of them. If you're in the area pick one up!

Posted on May 11, 2012
