Chris Skiles

Logo Design

Chris Skiles
Chris Skiles
  • Save
Logo Design kenny talbot bear logo tattoo
Download color palette

Did this logo/tattoo design for a good friend. Still really like the way it turned out. So much so that I tattooed it.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
Chris Skiles
Chris Skiles

More by Chris Skiles

View profile
    • Like