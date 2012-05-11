TRÜF

ZAG

TRÜF
TRÜF
Hire Me
  • Save
ZAG z monogram logo action brackets
Download color palette

Another logo idea for ZAG, a digital consultancy

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2012
TRÜF
TRÜF
design & illustration & stuff
Hire Me

More by TRÜF

View profile
    • Like