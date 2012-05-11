Kyle Frost

the yosemite

Kyle Frost
Kyle Frost
  • Save
the yosemite yosemite national park john muir sunset meadow mountains outdoors sierras texture
Download color palette

A little something I did a while ago. Inspired by my favorite place. If you love the outdoors and haven't read 'The Yosemite' by John Muir, I highly recommend it.

Kyle Frost
Kyle Frost

More by Kyle Frost

View profile
    • Like