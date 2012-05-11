Sven Read

Timeline

Timeline html css twitter widget timeline icons interface ui app gui tweet image text desktop sidebar
Just for fun. Tried to make a web version of the Twitter App for Mac. A bit more simplified perhaps, and very lightweight & small.

Posted on May 11, 2012
