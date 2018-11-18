Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stacia Rasplicka

Satya Soul Yoga Event Branding

Stacia Rasplicka
Stacia Rasplicka
  • Save
Satya Soul Yoga Event Branding procreate design app illustrator yogi health wellness graphic design illustration design illustration yogastudio yoga
Download color palette

Illustration created for Satya Soul - a yoga and wellness inspired event held in Scottsdale, Arizona

Stacia Rasplicka
Stacia Rasplicka
Flirty Illustration & Animation

More by Stacia Rasplicka

View profile
    • Like